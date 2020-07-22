You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez senior Malia Loos set to study film and television at NYU
Santa Ynez senior Malia Loos set to study film and television at NYU

For years, Santa Ynez High School senior Malia Loos has been intrigued by what goes on the big screen, be it movies or television.

Thus Loos, who was a decorated basketball star during her time at Santa Ynez, will study film and television at New York University in Greenwich Village.

“I used think that I just wanted to do screenwriting,” she said.

“Now I’m not sure. I was able to have some experiences with production.”

In her junior basketball season at Santa Ynez, Loos broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a game, season and career.

Loos carried a 4.83 GPA at Santa Ynez. She was the school nominee for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable 2020 Female Scholar Athlete of the Year honor.

Loos had a full plate of activities during her time at Santa Ynez. Her senior year, one of those activities was her involvement with the school film club, which watched and discussed classic and modern films weekly.

“I think movies are the best form of art because they have every type of art in them,” she said.

“I got my interest in movies from my dad,” Scott Loos.

Regarding whether or not the 2020 New York University fall semester will start on time despite the COVID-19 pandemic, “I don’t think (school officials) know at this point,” said Malia Loos.

“They are saying right now that they anticipate that we will be able to start on time.”

Loos said she does have a familiarity with the area.

“I was always kind of aware of it. My parents lived there for awhile. I have an older cousin who went to Nee York University. They have a renowned film school.”

In her scholarship application, Loos described what was, when it came to balancing academics and athletics, an extremely tight schedule for her.

“There were a lot of very late nights,” she said.

Loos acknowledged that saying farewell to competitive basketball, a big part of her life since she was a child, will be difficult.

“It’s already been kind of hard, saying goodbye to my teammates,” she said.

At the same time, “I’m looking forward to having more time on my hands to study and figure out what I want to do.”

