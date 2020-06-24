Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval was faced with a choice. CSUB or Fresno State? He chose the Roadrunners.

Fresno State or Cal State Bakersfield?

For Santa Ynez High School senior wrestler Richie Sandoval, when it came to where he would continue his education, that was the question.

Sandoval chose Cal State Bakersfield.

“I went with the Roadrunners over the Bulldogs," said Sandoval. “Cal State Bakersfield gave me a better scholarship.”

Ultimately, Sandoval was happy with the amount of the partial scholarship he received from Cal State Bakersfield covered.

He was the Santa Ynez candidate for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year honor. The NSBCART has given out its yearly honors at its yearly awards dinner. The dinner this year was cancelled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Sandoval is the most decorated wrestler Santa Ynez High School has ever had. The four-time team MVP qualified for the state tournament his last three years in high school and finished fifth at 125 pounds at the 2019 state tourney.

Come the USA State Tournament in Fresno in the summer of 2019, Sandoval father and son made a big decision.

+10 Player of the Decade: Patrick Laird went from no offers, to walk-on, to NFL running back After rushing for more than 4,551 yards and 50 touchdowns in just 37 high school games, Laird received zero recruiting interest, even from FCS schools. Laird rushed for 3,117 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He averaged 223 yards a game and carried the ball 408 times alone that year.

“My dad, Omar Sandoval, has coached at Santa Ynez for several years and he’s been my coach all my life,” said Richie Sandoval.

“He wanted to see how I would do without him by my side.”

Richie Sandoval did just fine, winning the 125-pound championship.

+3 Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays Barnhart is going pro. The flamethrower signed with the Rays on Friday in Tampa Bay, solidifying his baseball future.

“Luke Smith, who is an assistant at Cal State Bakersfield, worked with me,” during the USA state tournament, said Richie Sandoval.

He finished eighth at the Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota that summer, good enough to be a high school All-American at 125 pounds.