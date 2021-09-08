Arroyo Grande's Justin Trimble and the Eagles advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game after winning the Mountain League championship. Trimble has been selected as the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Ethan Royal is the All-Area MVP.
Santa Maria catcher Brayan Nuñez shows the umpire the ball after applying the tag for an out at home in a 9-8 CIF Central Section playoff win over Porterville Monache on June 9.
Santa Maria's Ricky Figueroa throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Golden West in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs.
Santa Ynez infielder Vic Heredia stands on first base after reaching safely in 2019.
Royal's toughest challenge for the MVP award was from his teammate, Justin Trimble.
The big first baseman was the best power hitter in the area this spring and is set to play at UCSB.
Trimble hit eight home runs and batted .397 according to stats for which 22 games are available. He scored 31 runs and drove in 29 more in those 22 games, hitting seven doubles and a triple.
Gold Glove winner
Santa Maria's Brayan Nuñez was his team's defensive backbone. The senior caught just about every inning for the Saints as they went 18-10 and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 4 title game.
Nuñez was the vocal and passionate leader of the team that made a deep playoff run after finishing second in the Ocean League behind Morro Bay.
Utility Player of the Year
Santa Maria's Ricky Figueroa was nails this season. He was a standout infielder who was called up time and again to pitch in relief.
Figueroa locked down a number of crucial wins for the Saints on the mound, using a mix of off-speed pitches to close out games. He could also spark the offense with his bat and was a solid defender at shortstop.
Pitcher of the Year
Santa Ynez junior Vic Heredia had a sneaky good season on the mound for the Pirates this spring.
The righty went 4-3 with a 0.98 ERA. He struck out 82 batters in just 57 innings and threw four complete games with two shutouts.
Heredia had a highlight game against Lompoc, striking out 14 batters over six innings with only two walks issued. Heredia was also the Pirates' best hitter, batting .328 on the season.
The First Team All-Area members are listed by school below.
St. Joseph
Noah Skarda and Brayden Blythe were selected for the Knights.
Skarda was the Knights' starting catcher and their most consistent pitcher this past season. He was also a reliable bat.
Blythe, an outfielder, was the Knights' biggest hitter, batting .436 with 17 hits in 14 games.
Righetti
Chris Miller, who’s now at St. Joseph, had a strong junior season, leading the Warriors' rotation and also hitting .262 with 11 RBIs. Miller was 3-5 on the mound with a 2.98 ERA over 47 innings.
Cooper Bagby was right there with Miller atop the Righetti rotation this spring. Bagby was 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 35 innings.
Righetti's Gavin Long had a case for Offensive Player of the Year. The Righetti second baseman hit .395 over 27 games, with 34 hits, 14 RBIs and 15 runs scored. He’ll be back for his senior season next spring.
Adrian Santini had a big sophomore season, hitting .329 with 25 hits. He scored 17 runs to lead the team.
Santa Maria
Julien Sepulveda was a solid third baseman for the Saints who could hit and also pitch. The senior provided major experience for the veteran team that advanced to the CIF title game.
Carlos Hidalgo, typically the No. 9 hitter and right fielder, gave the timely hitting and was also the Saints' top baserunner.
Santa Ynez
Joining Heredia from Santa Ynez is Pirates' pitcher Jackson Cloud, who went 4-4 with a 2.82 ERA with two complete games over 45 innings. He struck out 48 batters.
Lompoc
Lompoc's Stephen Espinoza had a strong senior season. The infielder had committed to New Mexico State but had reportedly decided to play at San Jose State over the summer.
Cabrillo
AJ Simmons, who's now at St. Joseph, had a strong season for Cabrillo as a junior. The shortstop was the Conqs' best hitter and top fielder.
In 20 games, Simmons hit .305 with 18 hits, 13 runs and six RBIs with six doubles and a triple.
Pioneer Valley
Adrian Valdovinos was the Panthers' top pitcher this past season. In a game against Santa Maria last May, Valdovinos threw a one-hitter against Santa Maria. He had four strikeouts and needed only 78 pitches to get through the Santa Maria lineup.
Nipomo
Wade Arkinson hit .373 with 22 hits, 16 runs and 12 RBIs in 19 games this spring. He had five doubles, a triple and two homers, including a grand slam.
Lucas Ortega hit .370 for the Titans with seven runs, eight RBIs, seven doubles and a triple.
Joining the Arroyo Grande contingent on the All-Area team is Carson Gomes, Sam Calder and Ryan Tayman.
Gomes did just about everything for the Eagles. The senior hit .354 with 17 hits, 15 RBIs and six runs. He had seven doubles. He also threw 28 innings and a 4.00 ERA.
Calder hit .383 with 23 hits, 20 runs, 17 RBIs and four doubles. Tayman, a Cal commit, hit .328 with 22 hits, 23 runs, 13 RBIs and eight doubles.
Orcutt Academy
Alex Sutton was the lone bright spot for the Spartans, who went 1-19. Sutton was the only player to hit over .224 for Orcutt Academy as he hit .369 with 24 hits, six RBIs, four runs and eight doubles. He also had a triple and a homer.
The All-Area list is compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. Players from schools in Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County are eligible. The Mountain and Ocean leagues did not release All-League teams this spring, making these teams more difficult to compile.
