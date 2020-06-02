Senior Spotlight: After successful basketball and volleyball career at Cabrillo, Morgan McIntyre embarks on journey to become educator

Player Profile: Morgan McIntyre Three-year varsity volleyball/basketball player

Three-time All-League selection in hoops

Three-time All-League selection in volleyball

Two-time All-Area Selection in hoops

Team MVP in 2019-20

4.20 GPA at Cabrillo

ASB Vice President

Cabrillo High School senior Morgan McIntyre carries a 4.20 GPA, and she was accepted into every college she applied to.

She was all set to continue her education at the University of Nevada.

Then came some good news. “Cal Poly was always on my mind, it was the school where I wanted to be, and I was notified I had been accepted there,” she said.

Thus, Cal Poly will be her next education stop.

“I didn’t think I could get in, but I actually did it,” she said.

McIntyre played basketball and volleyball at Cabrillo. She was the school's nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete scholarship award. The organization awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The NSBCART cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Round Table then announced its scholarship winners last week, handing out the awards at a short ceremony in Santa Maria.

Morgan McIntyre comes from an athletic family. Her father, Cory, is a long-time Cabrillo water polo coach.

He is also an assistant Cabrillo girls basketball coach.