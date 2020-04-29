Senior Spotlight: Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle is Pirates' Female Athlete of the Year

In mid-March, schools throughout the state closed. On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.

On April 3, the CIF State office issued a statement that all 2020 spring sports post-season events were cancelled.

Her senior spring sports season cut short, Valle has been trying to work out on her own.

“I’ve been working out,” she said. “I’m still having issues with my ankle. I had sprained it during football season, and I aggravated it during basketball.”

Valle was the first female kicker in school history for the Santa Ynez football team. She earned All-Area Second Team status.

Valle qualified for the Division 4 sectional preliminaries in the pole vault, high jump, and long jump her freshman year in track.

She did not compete in the shot put until the second half of league meets in her sophomore season. Even so, she qualified for the sectional finals that year.

Valle won the Santa Barbara County championship in the shot put and was the county runner-up in the pole vault her junior year. Her squad won the championship of the inaugural Channel League, and Valle was the team MVP.