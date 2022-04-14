There's about a month left in the high school baseball and softball seasons.

Teams and players have risen to the top. As Spring Break arrives and many teams hit pause on league play, let's take a look at who's leading the way in Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Softball

The top softball team in Northern Santa Barbara County? That's pretty clearly going to be at Lompoc High.

The Braves are 16-4 and 9-3 in a tough Channel League, sitting behind Dos Pueblos and San Marcos in the league standings.

The Braves have out-scored their opponents 188-51 in 20 games this season, heading into Friday's showdown at Cabrillo.

St. Joseph isn't too far behind the Braves, though it would've been nice if the two teams played this season to offer a clearer picture of where the two teams stand. St. Joseph has outs-cored its opponents 102-74 on the year.

St. Joseph is 14-6 on the season and 6-3 in a good Mountain League, though the Knights are third in the standings. Arroyo Grande is 11-8-1 on the season and 7-2 in Mountain League play and has two wins over the Knights. Paso Robles is tied in the league standings with the same record as Arroyo Grande.

Righetti has improved as of late, winning four straight games to move to 5-4 in the Mountain League and 5-13 overall. The Warriors are in fourth place.

Pioneer Valley is one of the better teams in the Ocean League, at 5-5-1 in league and 9-6-1 overall. The Panthers sit in fourth place in the Ocean League behind Mission Prep, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Nipomo, Santa Maria and Orcutt Academy are having down seasons. Santa Maria scored a 10-9 win over Santa Ynez, a Channel League team, on Wednesday.

Baseball

The top team in the Times' coverage area is Righetti. The Warriors are surely looking like a Division 1 team when the playoff divisions are released in about four weeks.

Righetti enters its Spring Break at 14-1 overall and 8-1 in Mountain League play. The Warriors have tripled their opponents, out-scoring them 126-42. Righetti is set to play Cabrillo on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. in a tournament game in their next competition, with tournament games following throughout the week.

Then it's back to Mountain League play and it's a big one. The Warriors resume league play with a three-game set against Arroyo Grande, starting April 25 with a home game. The Eagles, the defending league champs, are 13-5 overall and 7-3 in league play. They've out-scored their opponents 128-78, though Arroyo Grande is hobbling a bit after losing two of three against Templeton last week, including a 5-0 defeat on April 8.

San Luis Obispo is third in the league standings at 8-6 and Templeton is 5-7. Then there's St. Joseph in fifth place, thanks to a four-game league win streak, with a win over Righetti and a three-game sweep over last-place Paso Robles.

Morro Bay is rolling in the Ocean League. The Pirates are 8-0 in league and 15-5 overall. Then there's Pioneer Valley, which lost two straight to Nipomo to fall to 5-2 in league. The Panthers are 11-5 overall and play Santa Maria Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Nipomo has improved to 6-3 in league with those two wins over Pioneer Valley and the Titans are 6-3 overall. Santa Maria is 3-5 in league and in fourth place and Mission Prep is 3-6 in league. Orcutt Academy is 0-9 in league and 4-15 overall.

Top Individual Performers - Softball

To see some eye-popping stats, just check out Lompoc's softball team. The Braves have six everyday players hitting over .325.

Of course upperclassmen Briana Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova provide pop, but there's been two freshmen putting up big numbers in Lompoc.

Freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar is batting .533 in 19 games this year, with 32 hits, 27 runs, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and five homers.

Gabi Arias, another freshman, was batting .537 on the season with 29 hits, 26 runs and 11 RBIs.

Reitmeier is hitting .400 with 19 runs, 26 RBIs, three doubles and five more home runs. Cordova is just getting back in the groove at the plate and is second on the team with four homers. She's batting .275 with 14 runs and 20 RBIs in just 13 games.

Reitmeier had racked up 63 innings with 96 strikeouts and a 2.54 ERA. Cordova had a 0.86 ERA in her first 24 innings this season with 43 strikeouts.

Over at Cabrillo. sophomore Keira Howerton is looking like one of the top young players on the Central Coast. She spent most of last season at catcher but is playing shortstop this year and was batting .526 with 14 RBIs, 12 runs, seven doubles and four triples in her first 11 games this year. Cabrillo senior Alina Terrones has a .525 average with 22 runs and 21 RBIs for the Conqs.

For St. Joseph, Taylor Mediano had thrown two no-hitters in the first half of her freshman season for the Knights. CharliRay Escobedo, Seleny Chavez, Dylan Prandini, Dezirae Rodriguez and Desirae Marroquin were all playing like First Team All-League members.

Jordyne Sarellano, Elli Ryan, Tori Salazar and Maddie Millan have powered Righetti during its four-game win streak.

Over at Orcutt Academy, Danica Black has returned from a torn ACL and is flourishing with the Spartans. In 17 games, she was batting .524 with 22 hits, 12 runs, 15 RBIs and three doubles. Nipomo's Key-annah Pu'a has also recovered from a torn ACL to pitch for the Titans and has a 1.91 ERA in 11 innings with 20 strikeouts. Melania Ruelas was leading Nipomo with a .395 batting average with 15 hits in 13 games, adding four doubles, three triples and a homer. Madeline Hageman was batting .366 for the Titans with 11 RBIs.

Over in Santa Ynez, Cierra Cloud has been on a tear. She's batting .545 with 15 runs and 24 hits in 16 games. She has 15 RBIs, five doubles, eight triples and two home runs.

Some area teams will be competing in Righetti's Best of the West Tournament next week.

Top Individual Performers - Baseball

It's easy to see why Righetti is off to a 14-1 start. The lineup is deep.

JJ Ughoc, Ricky Smith, Gavin Long, Brodie Miller, Adrian Santini and Ben Munoz are all powering the Righetti offense.

Ughoc has been hot all year, batting .478 with 22 hits, 15 runs, 21 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and two bombs this year. Smith is batting .429 with seven runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.

Both Ughoc and Smith are juniors. Long is hitting .404 on the year. He has a team-best 22 runs with 11 RBIs, three triples, two doubles and two homers. Miller, a junior catcher, is hitting .463 with eight runs, 13 RBIs, two doubles and a triple.

Santini, a speedy centerfielder, has a .340 average with 20 runs on the year, adding 15 RBIs. Munoz is hitting .286 with 10 runs, 10 RBIs and three triples. Mason Schmid, Aaron Vega, Ryan Boivin and Matthew Rivas can also provide offense when called upon.

The Warriors' pitchers have also been solid this year, though it's unclear if or when senior ace Cooper Bagby will throw again this year. Bagby was second on the team with 27 innings, going 5-0 on the year with a 1.04 ERA.

Left-hander Omar Reynoso has a 1.00 ERA in 35 innings, allowing just 21 hits while striking out 31 in that span. Smith has a 1.26 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with 19 Ks. Freshman Jordan McMillan can also eat up some innings, while Isaiah Esparza will also see some more innings late this season.

St. Joseph has seen a late-season surge thanks in part to the return of Chris Miller, who's ate up some innings on the mound but has sparked the St. Joseph offense, including a grand slam against his former team in a win over Righetti to start this four-game win streak. AJ Simmons, a center fielder, has also been red-hot as of late while Caden Cuccia has done a little bit of everything as a reliable starter, a spark plug at the plate and a versatile infielder.

If there's one player who's having the best offensive season, it's Richie Robles of Pioneer Valley. The senior center fielder is batting a heavy .569, with 23 runs, 21 RBIs, five doubles, five triples and a homer. Estevan Fonseca is hitting .509 with 13 runs and 19 RBIs and sophomore Josue Garcia is batting .565 with 25 hits, 12 runs, 16 RBIs and three doubles. Jesus Nava is hitting .415 with 18 runs and 12 RBIs and sophomore Andrew Sandoval is hitting .432 with 18 runs and 10 RBIs. Then there's junior Andy Morales, with a .353 batting average. Rudy Mendez is hitting .341 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs.

Over at Nipomo, senior Nate Reese is having a strong season. He's batting .414 with 24 hits, 13 runs, 12 RBIs, five doubles and five triples. Wade Arkinson is the Titans' top run producer. He's hitting .396 with nine runs and a team-high 19 RBIs. He has five doubles, two triples and two homers. Kamren Case is third on the team with 18 hits.

Isaias DeLaCruz is having a nice season for Orcutt Academy, batting .463 with 12 runs, seven RBIs, six doubles and a home run.

Jackson Cloud is having a monster senior year at Santa Ynez. He's leading the Pirates with a .456 average, totaling 26 hits, 16 runs, 19 RBIs, eight doubles and a homer. Owen Hunt is tied for the team lead in hits with 26. He has 19 runs and 14 RBIs. Caleb Cassidy, a junior, is on a tear, leading the team with 22 RBIs. He's batting .393 with 11 runs, five doubles, two triples and three home runs. Sophomore Adam Stephens is hitting .410 with 25 hits, 15 runs and three RBIs. Tanner Padfield, Victor Heredia and Mikey Gills have also provided offense for the Pirates.

On the mound, Cloud is 6-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 56 1/3 innings. He has 73 strikeouts on the year.

You can't overlook Valley Christian Academy. The Lions have a talented freshman in James Fakoury, who's batting .500 in 15 games this year. He leads the Lions in hits with 22, adding 20 runs, 27 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and two home runs.

Torin Ellis, another freshman, is hitting .447 with 18 runs and 10 RBIs.

Fakoury is also 3-1 on the year with a 1.64 ERA. Jacob Sanders, a standout sophomore, leads the Lions in innings with 38 2/3, compiling a 4-3 record and a 1.45 ERA.

Over at the Dunn School, Makani Nabarro was batting .444 with 27 runs, 13 RBIs, four doubles and three homers and Nolan Waters was batting .400 with 19 runs, 17 RBIs and four homers.

Most area teams will compete in the Nipomo Tournament next week.