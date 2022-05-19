It was a good day for Central Coast softball.

Scratch that. It was an incredible day.

St. Joseph, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande all started their postseason runs with wins.

Pioneer Valley had one of the day's more wild games. The Panthers won at Delano Chavez in a first round CIF Central Section Division 3 playoff game.

This was after Chavez led 5-1 after two innings and Pioneer Valley went up 8-6 in the seventh. The Panthers were one out away from advancing when Delano struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. The Panthers then scored in the top of the eighth inning and Ciena Acosta struck out the side to the end the game in the bottom of the eighth.

The Panthers will play at Shafter on Friday in the quarterfinals. They won despite four seniors who attended Wednesday's grad night trip. The Panthers played with 10 freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors.

Kaylee Dolores went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Mila Dolores was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Riana Dulay had three hits and an RBI. Freshman Adriana Padilla was 3-for-4 with two RBis and a run and Kahlia Melton had two hits, as did Jaylee Dolores.

Mila Dolores had two doubles, Padilla, Kaylee Dolores and Melton had one.

Jazmyn Molina went seven innings and struck out four. Acosta threw a perfect eighth inning with the three strikeouts.

St. Joseph gets past El Diamante

No. 4 St. Joseph beat No. 13 El Diamante 4-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.

Taylor Mediano, a freshman, allowed just two hits in a complete game win, striking out three. She walked none and hit one batter on 71 pitches.

Mediano also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Dezirae Marroquin had a solo home run for the Knights. Seleny Chavez scored a run, had a hit and drove in another.

Dylan Prandini doubled for St. Joseph. The Knights will host No. 5 Madera on Friday. Madera beat no. 12 Bakersfield Independence 4-1 on Wednesday.

Arroyo Grande routs Tulare Western

Ella Stennett went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Eagles, the No. 3 seed, rolled past Tulare Western 7-2 in a CIF Central Section Division 2 playoff game Wednesday.

Ali Lewis had two hits and two RBIs, including a home run. Savannah Bravo went 4-for-4 with an RBI and threw a complete game on the mound, striking out nine.

Orcutt Academy beats Laton

In a CIF-CS Div. 6 game, No. 10 Orcutt Academy topped No. 7 Laton 8-5.

Danica Black went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI at the plate. She also threw a complete game, striking out nine.

Mercedes Salinas 1-for-4 with four RBIs. Velen Velazquez hit two doubles and scored twice.

No. 10 Orcutt Academy will host No. 15 Corcoran, which upset the No. 2 seed Visalia Central Valley Christian 6-5 on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals at Lakeview on Friday.

Nipomo tops Firebaugh 15-2

Key-annah Pu'a powered the Titans past Firebaugh in a Division 6 game at home.

They'll play at No. 3 Parlier, which beat No. 14 Mendota 7-3 on Wednesday.