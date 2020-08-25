St. Joseph is first area high school to resume athletic activities

After no activity for months, the St. Joseph High campus is buzzing this week.

The Knights have resumed athletic activities on campus, consisting of outdoor conditioning for various sports, this week.

Organized athletics have been scarce in the area since March, when all high school and college events were postponed and eventually canceled as the spread of COVID-19 began to worsen across the nation.

St. Joseph High, which has yet to resume in-school instruction, reopened its campus to athletes on Monday, though all activities were held outdoors. For instance, basketball players were seen training on the school's tennis courts.

St. Joseph Athletic Director Tom Mott said the school used its return-to-play plan from the summer and made a few adjustments to have students return to campus as fall nears. The school did have a week of training on campus in June, but that was eventually shut down by the county. Mott said athletes in all grade levels in boys and girls basketball and soccer, girls volleyball, football, baseball and cheer returned to campus Monday.

The California Department of Public Health announced new guidelines for youth sports to resume on Aug. 3.

"When California sent out guidelines several weeks back, each county had their own interpretation of the guidelines," Mott said. "We talked to the county, the Department of Public Health, and we're not part of a district, so the Archdiocese of Los Angeles gave us guidance. We took the return-to-play plan that we used in the summer and modified it slightly."