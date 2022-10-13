There was movement in the area football power rankings this week, but not at the top.

St. Joseph and Mission Prep remained 1-2 in the area ratings. The Knights, who also moved from seventh to fifth in the CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings, have been in the top area ratings spot all season.

Mission Prep kept the No. 18 CalPreps sectional rating it had the week before.

Even with a 38-10 loss at home to St. Joseph last week, Paso Robles moved up, from fourth to third, in the area rankings. The Bearcats did drop three spots, from 23rd to 26th, in the CalPreps ratings.

Santa Ynez kept the No. 4 area ranking it had the week before. Lompoc dropped from third to fifth after a 61-35 loss at Mission Prep last week.

Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo remained at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively in the area rankings. Atascadero, with another dramatic Ocean League win, moved up to No. 8 from No. 10. Righetti dropped from No. 8 to No. 9, and Morro Bay replaced Templeton in the No. 10 spot.

Both suffered narrow Ocean League road losses last week, Morro Bay at San Luis Obispo and Templeton, in overtime, at Atascadero.

Here is a rundown on the area top 10.

No. 1: St. Joseph (6-1, 4-0, at Righetti)

Last game: Beat Paso Robles 38-10. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 5 (Last week: 7).

The Knights have rolled to runaway wins in all four of their Mountain League games. They have kept their top area rankings spot by out-scoring their league opposition by a combined 174-34, and the defense posted a shutout in the St. Joseph league opener.

St. Joseph figured to have significant tests on the road, at Santa Ynez and Paso Robles, the past two weeks. Instead, the Knights won handily both times.

The Knights figure to be a handful on offense and on defense for whoever they face in the coming weeks. They will play at cross-street rival Righetti Friday night in the annual Battle for the Shield game between those two teams. St. Joseph will host nemesis Lompoc Oct. 21 and play at Mission Prep Oct. 28 in a regular season finale.

No. 2: Mission Prep (5-2, 4-0, vs. Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Beat Lompoc 61-35. CalPreps ranking: 18 (Last week: 18).

The Royals keep boosting their chops with impressive showings in league games. Down 28-27 at halftime at home against Lompoc last week, the Royals out-scored the Braves 34-7 after the break.

Mission Prep can play defense too. It held Paso Robles and its tough ground game to seven points in the Royals' second game of the season.

After opposing league offenses have gotten rolling, it either hasn't been enough to keep up with the constant Mission Prep points production or the other team's offense has eventually bogged down and the Royals have kept scoring.

No. 3: Paso Robles (4-3, 2-2 at Santa Ynez)

Last game: Lost 38-10 to St. Joseph. CalPreps ranking: 26 (Last week: 23).

After a dramatic 34-33 win at home against Lompoc, during which the Bearcats rallied from a 33-21 deficit, Paso Robles has dropped two straight by non-competitive scores, 28-7 to Mission Prep and 38-10 to St. Joseph.

The Bearcats need to get their crunching ground game going again. Area rushing leader Leo Kemp had solid games against Mission Prep and St. Joseph, but was well under his 133.1 yards per game average in both.

Defense is usually not the Paso Robles strong suit. The Bearcats figure to need to score a lot of points to win.

No. 4: Santa Ynez (5-2, 2-2 vs. Paso Robles)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 30-21. CalPrep ranking: 24 (Last week: 27).

When it comes to injuries, fate has not been kind to the Pirates this year. Still, they remain a competitive Mountain League team.

Winless Nipomo ran consistently well last week against a Pirates defense that had been pretty sturdy early in the year. The Paso Robles offense figures to test the Santa Ynez defensive unit.

However, the Bearcats figure to have their hands full themselves with the Pirates passing game in general and standout 6-foot-5-inch standout Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard in particular. It hasn't mattered how defenses cover Beard. He makes the catches and gets his yards.

No 5. Lompoc (5-2, 2-2 vs. Nipomo)

Last game: Lost to Mission Prep 61-35. CalPreps ranking: 29 (Last week: 21).

The Lompoc offense, with quarterback Cavin Ross running with his usual effectiveness and characteristically consistently hitting his talented receivers, was rolling along at Mission Prep, and the Braves were in decent shape early in the second half.

Then the Royals kept piling up the points, and the Braves simply couldn't keep up.

This week, the Braves will be at home at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc again and its defense figures to get some respite against a Nipomo offense that showed a strong running game last week but is not nearly as ferocious as the balanced Mission Prep attack.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (3-4, 2-2, at Mission Prep)

Last game: Beat Righetti 28-7. CalPreps ranking: 35 (Last week: 38)

The Eagles have scored a lot of points, 135 total, in Mountain League competition. However, when they've been up against the stronger league offenses, they've given up more points than they've scored.

The Mission Prep unit is at least on par with any offense in the league.

No. 7: San Luis Obispo (6-2, 3-1, at Santa Maria)

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 42-7. CalPreps ranking: 38 (Last week: 39).

After a stinging come-from-ahead loss at Atascadero, the top-ranked Ocean League in the area has won two straight.

The Tigers have the best running game in the area, and the Saints defense will have a handful trying to contain it Friday night.

No. 8: Atascadero (4-3, 3-0, vs. Morro Bay)

Last game: Beat Templeton 27-21 in overtime. CalPreps ranking: 47 (Last week: 60)

All four Greyhounds wins this season have come via second-half comebacks. Working extra time has agreed with Atascadero. The Greyhounds have won both overtime games they have played in, including the one last week.

As a result of overtime win No. 2, the 'Hounds moved up two and 13 spots in the area and CalPreps sectional rankings respectively.

The Greyhounds have shown a knack for scoring and getting stops at the most crucial times. That should serve them well in their tough test at home against Morro Bay.

No. 9: Righetti (1-6, 0-4, vs. St. Joseph)

Last game: Lost 28-7 to Righetti. CalPreps ranking: 56 (Last week: 44).

The stuff the Warriors run can be a challenge for opposing defenses to figure out. The problem is, Righetti has had trouble finishing drives with points.

The Righetti defense has been erratic, and the unit will need its best performance of the season, by far, to date if it is to slow down the St. Joseph offense.

No. 10: Morro Bay (4-3, 2-2, at Atascadero)

Last game: Lost 40-34 to San Luis Obispo. CalPreps ranking: 60 (Last week: 62).

The Pirates will try to rebound after a tough loss last Saturday night.

They have the wherewithal on offense to give Atascadero a run. The Pirates can move the ball on the ground and through the air. The Morro Bay defense has not been as consistently good as its offense has been.