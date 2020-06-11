Taylor Dollard selected in fifth round of 2020 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Taylor Dollard has kept the Cal Poly draft streak alive.

On Thursday, the junior right-hander was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

As the sixth player chosen in the fifth round and the 137th overall, Dollard maintained Cal Poly's streak of having at least one player drafted since 1999.

"I call every player on draft day as soon as we take them and he was probably the most excited," said Scott Hunter, the Mariners' director of scouting. "He even apologized for his language because he was so excited. He said, 'When can I go? When can I start working?' "

After two seasons as a relief pitcher, Dollard became the Mustangs' Friday night starter for his junior campaign and, in four starts, posted a 1-0 record and 1.67 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 27 innings.

In his first collegiate start on the mound, Dollard allowed two singles and struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over Connecticut at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

His other three starts were no-decisions.

Dollard struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits against BYU, fanned nine in seven innings versus No. 5 Michigan and notched six strikeouts in six innings in Cal Poly's come-from-behind walk-off 2-1 win over Baylor.

Dollard posted a 5-0 win-loss record, 2.89 ERA and four saves as a sophomore en route to first-team All-Big West Conference honors and was 3-0 with three saves and a 2.43 ERA in 2018, his first season as a Mustang.