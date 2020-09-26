Terri Cecchine has a passion for growing girls wrestling programs

Immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed one of Dr. Terri Cecchine’s wrestling passions, she went headlong into her other wrestling passion.
Cecchine had just finished her first season as an assistant coach for the Cabrillo High School girls wrestling program when schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That meant no in-person group workouts for Cecchine to help monitor, so she turned her full attention to fund raising for the scholarship foundation she established.
“The foundation is called Feminism, Wrestling, Equality,” Cecchine noted. The scholarship program is designed to help female wrestlers.
Through fundraising she did by selling wrestling gear on her website, Cecchine said she was able to raise some $2,000, enough for two $1,000 scholarships.
“My plan was to award the scholarships at the CIT Tournament at Morro Bay High School in December, but that was cancelled because of the pandemic,” said Cecchine.
“The first two scholarships are going to be for one (high school) senior and one non-senior. They will help (the recipients) continue with their education and, in the case of a junior college, pay for an entire semester.”
Cecchine said that her foundation was suffering from a lack of applicants because of insufficient exposure.
Since, “There have been 10-15 more applicants,” she said.
“I’m a jiu jitsu fighter, and I’ve been able to increase my fundraising through my friends in the jiu jitsu community, and through coaches who are purchasing gear to help their wrestling programs.”
If conditions permit, the 2020 high school wrestling season will start in March and, “I hope to award a scholarship at a tournament every two weeks,” said Cecchine.
Cecchine said her drive to establish the foundation came from her doctoral dissertation at UC Santa Barbara. She subsequently earned her PhD from UCSB.
A veteran teacher in the Lompoc Valley, Cecchine said she coached in the Lompoc High girls wrestling program for four years.
“Then I took a break in 2019 to do some reffing and work on my dissertation,” she said.
For her 2019 dissertation, “I interviewed 70 female wrestlers from around the state, gathering information on their feelings about wrestling,” said Cecchine.
She indicated her interviews revealed a passion among the wrestlers for a fast-growing sport that she says is underfunded.
Recent studies have indicated that participation in wrestling has grown at least as much as any in the U.S., with particular growth in girls wrestling.
That has been true in the Lompoc Valley. Neither Lompoc nor Cabrillo have fielded a full-fledged girls wrestling squad, but both have had multiple successful female wrestlers.
Cabrillo wrestlers won multiple weight class titles at the 2020 Channel League Championships.
Cecchine said she began her wrestling coaching career at age 18.
Fresh off of graduating from Riverside Ramona High School in 2008, “I coached for three years at San Marcos High School,” she said.
Cecchine said she finished seventh at the girls state tournament as a junior and third as a senior, both times at 145 pounds, when she attended Ramona.
That was some years before the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sanctioned the state girls wrestling tournament several years ago. Pioneer Valley won the state title the year before the CIF sanctioned the girls state wrestling tourney.
For more information about Cecchine’s scholarship foundation, visit her website at www.drterricecchine.com/.
