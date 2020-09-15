The Other Guys: Remember Cabrillo's Isaiah Montes?

Things have been pretty tough for Cabrillo's football team this past decade.
But not all of it was bad.
In fact, Cabrillo's 2011 season was one of the best years in school history.
The Conquistadores went 11-3 overall and, most will remember, played in the CIF-SS Northwest Division title game.
Who did they play in the championship game that year? Of course, rival Lompoc, which won 21-0 for back-to-back Northwest Division titles.
That was Cabrillo's lone winning season of the 10 campaigns from 2010 to 2019. Cabrillo went 30-74 in the decade and lost at least seven games five times. (If you take out the 11-3 season in 2011, the Conqs went 19-71 the last decade and the 11 wins that one season account for 37 percent of their total wins over the last decade).
Cabrillo's only defeats in the 2011 season were to CIF champions, with two losses to Lompoc and the third loss to Arroyo Grande, which won a Western Division championship that year.
But that 2011 season certainly was a bright spot. And there were a few key players that contributed to that squad's success.
Who was the best player on that 11-win team in 2011, though? I think it would be hard to argue against Isaiah Montes, who may have been Cabrillo's best player over the last decade.
Montes was Cabrillo's top offensive player that year. He was also Cabrillo's best defensive player in Cabrillo's best season in the decade. (Teammate TJ Babauta wasn't too far behind, though).
Montes led Cabrillo in rushing as a senior that year, carrying the ball 111 times for 747 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also second on the team in receiving with 14 catches for 283 yards and another touchdown. Montes also led the Cons on defense with a team-high 74 tackles as a senior. He was second on the team in interceptions with three that year. He also recovered two fumbles. (Wow, Dan French had nine INTs in 2011 for the Conqs!)
Montes nearly doubled the No. 2 touchdown scorer on the team that year as his 13 was six more than Babauta, who finished with seven scores that year.
Look at Montes' game vs. Morro Bay that year to see how vital he was to the team's success. He carried the ball six times for 92 yards and one touchdown with three catches for 106 yards and another score against the Pirates in a Los Padres League game. He accounted for over 60% of the team's offense in that game and the Conqs won 41-23.
Montes earned All-CIF Southern Section honors that year, as a utility player.
