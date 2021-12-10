It's too late to turn around now, so I'm going down swinging.

I've been riding with Righetti throughout its historic playoff run this far, so let's keep it going.

I will pick Righetti to win its state championship game Saturday. Now, I think the Warriors are a slight underdog.

But they've been underdogs pretty much the whole season, with questions surrounding their playoff run after a 1-8 regular season. They've answered the bell every time for the last five weeks.

So how can Righetti beat Atherton Sacred Heart Prep and win the CIF State Division 5-A championship?

The Warriors have got to play their best game of the season. Now, for Righetti, that means the team's discipline has to be all the way up to 11. No minor miscues like false starts or delay of game penalties and especially no major mess-ups like personal fouls. Righetti has little, if any, margin for error. Their discipline has to be on lock. The Warriors have been able to skate by while making mistakes, but that won't be the case Saturday.

Now, along with the limiting penalties, Righetti HAS to limit turnovers. There can be no turnovers if they want to win this game. We saw what happened last week.

Righetti was leading Irvine Northwood 14-0 in the regional final, the Timberwolves made it 14-7 and Righetti fumbled the ball back to Northwood after recovering an onside kick in the closing minutes. It took an Elroy Perez interception near the end zone to seal the win. That fumble could've cost them the game. Righetti has been inconsistent in terms of taking care of the ball and star running back Ryan Boivin has at least three fumbles in these playoffs.

Any lost fumbles Saturday can spell doom for the Warriors.

If I was coaching this team, that's where I'd hang my hat: Limiting the miscues as much as possible. I don't think Righetti has to be overly aggressive.

I think that's so important because Righetti, in my opinion, can keep up with this opponent. They've got the athletes. Elias Martinez may be the best athlete on the field Saturday. Righetti has some dudes: Boivin, Cooper Bagby, Hayden Baichtal, Brian and Zach Monighetti, Malachi Broome, Case Bishop and Austin Rice are just a few of Righetti's really talented players.

I think Righetti's game plan has to be limiting mistakes, running the ball effectively and taking some shots with Martinez and Bagby. Righetti can gain an edge in this game with its offense on the field.

I think Righetti's defense, which has played well the last five weeks, can keep up with or at least slow down this strong Gator team and the game is going to come down to Righetti's offense. If the Warriors are able to run the ball effectively early on, that can pay huge dividends throughout the game, keeping the SHP offense off the field and allowing the Righetti offense to open up its passing game with quarterback Abel McCormack.

I talked about Righetti's Wing-T offense possibly giving this unfamiliar SHP team some trouble. That should also play a factor. It's not an easy offense to prepare for in just a week's time.

I don't think Righetti wants this to be a high-scoring game. If both teams are under 20, Righetti has a really good shot.

The Pick: Righetti 17, Sacred Heart Prep 14.

Let's pick the other four games that feature CIF Central Section teams playing for state championships.

Division 1-A

Bakersfield Liberty (11-2) vs. Gardena Serra (10-4)

I learned my lesson when I picked Fresno Central over Liberty and the Patriots rolled past the Grizzlies for the CIF Central Section Division 1 title.

I think Serra is a slight favorite, but I'm not picking against Liberty again.

The Pick: Liberty 24, Serra 20.

Division 4-AA

Kentfield Marin Catholic (13-1) vs. Visalia Central Valley Christian (11-4)

I was surprised to see CVC here after they backed into the playoffs with a surprising loss to Exeter and then won the CIF Central Section Division 3 title as the No. 1 seed.

I think the Cavaliers' run ends here, though. Marin Catholic seems awfully tough.

The Pick: Marin Catholic 33, CVC 19.

Division 5-AA

San Marin (13-1) vs. Bakersfield Independence (9-6)

Independence's run to a state title game has been a great story, with coach Tyler Schilhabel taking his alma mater to the mountain top. The Falcons won the CIF-CS D4 title and then beat Venice 19-14 to win the regional title.

San Marin is tough with its 13-1 record. But I like a good story. I'll go with Independence.

The Pick: Independence 19, San Marin 12.

Division 7-AA

Morro Bay (8-6) vs. McArthur Fall River (12-0)

Sheesh. The Pirates are heading to McArthur in Northern California and it is COLD up there in Shasta County. It's going to be about 33 degrees Saturday night and Morro Bay may see some snow.

Either way, it should be a great experience for this Pirate team that has had a great playoff run. I just don't know how Morro Bay will handle this road trip and these weather conditions. But the Pirates have some athletes, whom I saw first hand in the semifinal win over Pioneer Valley.

On a neutral field, I'd go with Morro Bay, but I think Fall River will win with home field advantage with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The Pick: Fall River 13, Morro Bay 6.