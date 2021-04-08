The Predictions: Does Templeton have a chance against St. Joseph?

Bailey's Top 10 1. St. Joseph (3-0) 2. Lompoc (3-0) 3. Templeton (3-0) 4. Santa Ynez (2-1) 5. Righetti (1-0) 6. Santa Maria (2-1) 7. Pioneer Valley (1-0) 8. Mission Prep (2-1) 9. Nipomo (2-1) 10. Santa Barbara (2-1)

The spring football season hits its stride in Santa Maria this week. There will be games at St. Joseph, Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley Friday and Saturday.

There is some disappointment, though. There won't be the Big Game between Lompoc and Cabrillo this spring and Dos Pueblos has canceled its game with Santa Barbara as well.

Let's take a look at the games we do have.

Templeton (3-0) at St. Joseph (3-0)

Who would've thought the Templeton-St. Joseph matchup would be the marquee showdown of the spring? Probably quite a few people in and around the Templeton program and not many else.

But here we are.

Templeton is unbeaten and coming off the stunning 49-12 win over Arroyo Grande last week. Now, I thought Templeton had a slight shot of beating Arroyo Grande, but I had absolutely no idea that Templeton would crush the (other?) Eagles like that.

Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski has been pretty decent this spring. He's only averaging about 240 yards rushing a game. Kaschewski had 372 yards and five touchdowns against Arroyo Grande. Not bad, right? He's already gained over 700 yards rushing in just three games. Kaschewski is averaging 14 yards per carry and already has nine rushing TDs. He hasn't been great throwing, completing 9-of-21 passes for 125 yards and no touchdowns.