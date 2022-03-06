LAS VEGAS – Neither nor snow nor a stiff challenge from Noah Gragson could keep Ty Gibbs from Victory Lane Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gibbs led only six laps of the 200 lap Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway but they were the most important ones – the final six over the 1.5-mile oval.

There was sunshine and blue skies when the race ended but it was a far different story early on when rain and snow forced a halt to the action.

There were two early cautions – the first after Gibbs sent Ryan Sieg into the wall on the fifth lap.

“I just want to apologize to the 39 car (Sieg), to Ryan and his family for that accident at the start of the race. I didn’t mean to do it,” said Gibbs.

Shortly after the restart, the second caution flag flew to clean up debris from Sieg’s crash.

During that delay, Rain and then snow started falling causing NASCAR to wave all the cars onto pit road.

They changed from a yellow to a red flag, halting the action for 42 minutes.

But that was the final weather delay, although the race had 11 caution flags.

The final one happened on the last lap when Jesse Iwuji lost control of his car and caused a chain reaction accident collecting Stefan Parsons and Ryan Vargas.

But the white flag had already come out and the race was declared over at that point with Gibbs holding a slim lead over Las Vegas native Noah Gragson.

“It was awesome to win here,” said the 19-year-old Gibbs of his first win in Las Vegas. “I just want to thank Justin Allgaier (Gragson’s teammate) for giving me the push on that final restart that allowed me to get into the lead. Without that push, I wouldn’t have won the race so I want to thank him for helping me. We were dodging bullets all day and were able to come out on top at the end of the day. What a great day.”

Josh Berry finished third followed by Justin Allgaier, Landon Cassill, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, pole sitter AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Jones.

Allmendinger led the first 31 laps but started falling back after the restart from the third caution and was never in contention after that.

Gragson then charged into the lead and stayed at or near the top of the leaderboard the rest of the way, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2.

“I just came up short on the final restart,” said Gragson. “I need to be better but congrats to them. To finish third, second and second to start the year isn’t too bad.”