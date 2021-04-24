Tyler Williams voted Player of the Week

St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making the acrobatic catch during a Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors. Williams was voted the Player of the Week after this game.
Joseph Bailey
St. Joseph fans voted defensive players to Player of the Week wins on back-to-back tries as Tyler Williams edged out the competition this week.
Williams, the St. Joseph defensive back who made the key defensive play in an 85-yard scoop-and-score in a 24-0 win over rival Righetti, won the honor for Week Five of the high school season with 681 votes.
It was a tight race as Williams narrowly edged Nipomo High senior Keyshawn Pu'a, who finished with 573 votes.
Lompoc standout running back Sheldon Canley Jr. was also in the race, finishing third with 450 votes.
Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast garnered 245 votes, though Ast has already won the award twice in this pandemic-shortened season.
St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble was the winner in Week Four after he helped the Knights shutout Templeton 38-0 the week prior.
St. Joseph finished its spring season with a 5-0 record and a Mountain League championship. The Knights also beat rival Righetti for the sixth straight time on the heels of Williams' performance.
041621 SJHS RHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph receiver Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch above Righetti's Elias Martinez during Friday's Mountain League game. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 04.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms carries the Warriors' flag onto the field before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0. Simms and the Warriors are scheduled to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night at 7 p.m.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph Darien Langley looks for space during Friday's Mountain League game. Langley ended up scoring a touchdown on the 12-yard run.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 03.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during a Mountain League game against St. Joseph last week.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley scores on a 12-yard run during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts after nearly making a tackle for a safety during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Makai Sat makes a block during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 10.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller looks for a running lane during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 11.JPG
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino runs while St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble tries to rip the ball away during Friday's Mountain League game. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph's Dylan Spies reacts during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes an acrobatic catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams is upended by Righetti's Elias Martinez during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams lands on the turf after making a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making the acrobatic catch during a Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors. Williams was voted the Player of the Week after this game.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 17.JPG
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas runs with the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman, left, prepares to make contact with Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas (4) during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 20.JPG
St. Joseph's Makai Sat looks to make a block during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal runs with the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 22.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller makes a tackle on Darien Langley during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 23.JPG
Righetti's Chris Miller, right, and Luke Guerrero, left, make a tackle on Darien Langley during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 25.JPG
Righetti's fans cheer during introductions before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams after making a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia reacts after the Knights' first touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Nate Steenerson congratulates Darien Langley after he scored the Knights' first touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia looks to throw during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 31.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 32.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 33.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 34.JPG
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Makai Sat makes a block during the game against Righetti.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 36.JPG
Righetti players return to the field after halftime of Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 38.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Buress runs while Righetti's Kidasi Nepa knifes in for a tackle during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 39.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 40.JPG
Righetti during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 41.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley takes a handoff during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 42.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley is tackled by Chris Miller during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 43.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 44.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms sacks Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 45.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman grabs and tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 46.JPG
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 47.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts after nearly intercepting a pass during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 48.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 49.JPG
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 50.JPG
Righetti's Luke Guerrero (50) during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 51.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 52.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 53.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 54.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 55.JPG
Righetti coach Tony Payne during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 56.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor talks to his captain Noah Skarda before Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 57.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 58.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp holds the shield during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 59.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms and Kidasi Nepa before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 60.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 61.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble before Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 62.JPG
Righetti's Elias Martinez before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 63.JPG
Righetti players before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 64.JPG
Righetti cheerleaders during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 66.JPG
Righetti's Matt Simms before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 67.JPG
Righetti's Kyle Sogge before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
041621 SJHS RHS 68.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 69.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 70.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
041621 SJHS RHS 71.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joseph Bailey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!