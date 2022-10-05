After playing four of its first five games on the road, the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph, will hit the road for the second straight week in week eight of the high school football season.
After rolling to a 42-7 league win at highly regarded, but banged up, Santa Ynez, the Knights will travel to War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles to take on another solid Mountain League team, Paso Robles, at 7 p.m. Friday night.
The lone St. Joseph loss, 31-21 at Newbury Park in the third Knights game of the season and their first one on the road, is looking more respectable by the week. The Panthers are 6-1, with their lone loss coming in double overtime against unbeaten Thousand Oaks. Newbury Park, at No. 56, cracked the top 60 in the rankings in the tough CIF Southern Section. The Knights are the top-ranked area Central Section team.
In other Friday night Mountain League action, Righetti will play at Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez will play at Nipomo and Lompoc will play at Mission Prep in an intriguing match-up. Like the Knights, Mission Prep's Royals are 3-0 in the Mountain League.
In Ocean League action, Santa Maria will look to give second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez his first league win. The Saints will play Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.
Two key match-ups round out the Ocean League schedule for the week. San Luis Obispo will play at Morro Bay. Visiting Templeton, with its five-game winning streak, will try to cool off Atascadero, which has come from 24-7 and then 24-6 down at halftime to win its first two league games, both by 28-24 counts.
Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m. Friday night. Fellow league member Pioneer Valley has the night off.
As for the writer's predictions record so far:
Last week: 5-2.
Season: 10-4.
Here are the picks.
Mountain League
St. Joseph (5-1, 3-0) at Paso Robles (4-2, 2-1).
The home-standing Bearcats have a strong between-the-tackles running game that features hard-running back Leo Kemp, and a good passer in quarterback Tyler Luna.
However, the Knights defense has been awfully good at stopping people in this Mountain League campaign so far. St. Joseph has given up 24 points total in three league games.
Besides, the Bearcats defense couldn't stop much of anything in a 28-7 road loss at Mission Prep last week. Royals quarterback Colby White threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, and Drew Harrigan ran for 96 yards and a score.
The Knights offense, with a good running back in Carter Vargas, one of the top quarterbacks in the area, Darian Mensah who has a good corps of receivers led by Collin Fasse, figures to give the Bearcats defense plenty of problems in this one.
The Pick: St. Joseph 28, Paso Robles 17.
Righetti (1-5, 0-3) at Arroyo Grande (2-4, 1-2).
After giving up the last 38 points of the game in a loss against St. Joseph the week before, Arroyo Grande bounced back last week, winning 53-0 at winless Nipomo. Righetti had a rough time at Lompoc, losing 32-7.
The Eagles offense mainly rode the running of Junior Herlihy last week. Herlihy rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns.
The Warriors have a big-play triple threat (rushing, receiving, kick returns) man, Isaiah Abrigo. They also have a good punter, Gilberto Chavez, and a good place kicker, Andres Magallon.
But the Righetti run defense doesn't figure to hold up well against the Arroyo Grande ground game. Besides, Eagles quarterback Drake Missamore has delivered when he's been called on to pass consistently.
The Pick: Arroyo Grande 28, Righetti 14.
Lompoc (5-1, 2-1) at Mission Prep (4-2, 3-0)
The Royals might have been overshadowed by the likes of St. Joseph and Lompoc in the pre-season but, at 3-0 in the Mountain League, they aren't exactly sneaking up on anyone now.
If there were any doubters, the Royals likely silenced them with their convincing home win against Paso Robles last week.
The Paso Robles offense is good, but the Lompoc offense has arguably the top quarterback in the area, 6-foot-1, 193-pound Cavin Ross who throws to a good group of receivers led by Nelson Maldonado and Rudy Elizondo. The Braves also have an effective rush-by-committee ground attack, and the Lompoc offense figures to test the Mission Prep defense more than the Paso Robles offense did.
However, the Royals, with quarterback Colby White, running back Drew Harrigan and good receivers, are plenty proficient at scoring points, and the Braves defense has had trouble against good offenses this season.
The Mission Prep defense figures to make enough stops for the Royals to stay perfect in league play.
The Pick: Mission Prep 38, Lompoc 32.
Santa Ynez (4-2, 1-2) at Nipomo (0-6, 0-3)
Beset by injuries, the Pirates have been missing some regulars, such as their top tight end/defensive end, Aidan Scott, for awhile.
Nonetheless, Santa Ynez remains a solid Mountain League team with a good quarterback, Luke Gildred, one of the best receivers in the area, Daulton Beard, and several capable two-way players, such as lineman Nick Crandall, and RBs-OLBs Dallas DeForest and Cole Swain.
Senior running back-linebacker Gabe Evans is a good two-way player for the Titans but Nipomo, which was competitive in losses against Ocean League members Cabrillo and Santa Maria, has had a very hard time in the higher-level Mountain League. Their three league opponents have out-scored the Titans by a combined 144-12.
The Titans are trying, but the Pirates figure to cruise in this one.
The pick: Santa Ynez 38, Nipomo 7.
Ocean League
Santa Maria (2-5, 0-3) at Cabrillo (2-4, 0-3)
Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena has blossomed, averaging over 200 yards passing in each of the Saints' last three games. The Conquistadores quarterbacks have been solid. Regular starter Gage Mattis splits time with Blake Gregory.
Gregory had a good game last week in a 35-12 loss to Templeton.
Still, Cabrillo, which has lost four straight after winning its first two games, averages just 17 points a game. However, the bigger problem for the Conquistadores is that they give up a lot of points, almost 35 a game.
Cabrillo has some good defensive players, such as linebacker Robert Rojas, but Elena, whose main receiver is Malachai Jordan, is capable of spreading the ball around to others, should be able to wear down the Cabrillo secondary.
That is, if he's healthy. Elena did not suffer an injury in the 34-22 Santa Maria home loss against Morro Bay last week. He threw 51 times in that one, and passed for 286 yards.
The Saints are going for their first league win under second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez, and the guess here is that they will get it.
The Pick: Santa Maria 22, Cabrillo 7.
San Luis Obispo (5-2, 2-1) at Morro Bay (4-2, 2-0)
This one shapes up as one of the more intriguing match-ups of the week.
San Luis Obispo started the year as a pretty solid favorite to win the league championship, but the Tigers have slipped at times. In particular, they saw their 18-point halftime lead slip away in a league loss at Atascadero two weeks ago.
Morro Bay has two solid league wins under its belt. The Pirates have an outstanding quarterback, Nicky Johnson, a two-way standout in running back-defensive end Nami Hoag and a big-play receiver in Aiden Blackwood.
What the Pirates haven't shown is a defense that can consistently get off the field without yielding points. San Marcos (2-4) racked up 35 in a win against Morro Bay on opening week, and the Santa Maria offense kept coming last week before the Pirates eventually won 34-22.
Besides, the Tigers ran for 379 yards in a 42-7 win at home against Pioneer Valley last week WITHOUT top rusher Isaiah Hernandez, who averages an eye-popping 133 yards a game when he's out there.
The status for Hernandez this week was unknown at press time. However, San Luis Obispo has other capable runners. Quarterback Jace Gomes ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns last week, and Luca Cuccaro, the second-leading Tigers rusher on the year, rushed for 95 yards and a score.
That's bad news for the Morro Bay defense.
The pick: San Luis Obispo 33, Morro Bay 25.
Templeton (5-1, 2-0) at Atascadero (3-3, 2-0)
This is another interesting match-up.
The Greyhounds couldn't keep the momentum from their two consecutive big come-from behind league wins going last week. They couldn't keep the momentum going because they had a bye.
Veteran Atascadero coach Vic Cooper knows how to prepare his teams regardless of the circumstances, though. When it comes to rolls, Cooper and his staff will try to gear their team up to counter a team that is still on one. The Eagles have won five straight since opening with a 39-15 loss against Coalinga, and haven't had a bye week.
The teams' offenses have been fairly similar. Both teams have particularly good running backs, Wyatt Ramey and Landen Miller for Templeton, and Kane and Trey Cooks for Atascadero. Both squads run for 209 yards a game.
Atascadero is slightly more prolific when it comes to passing yardage, averaging 109 yards a game to Templeton's 69.
The teams' results on defense, however, have been vastly different. Atascadero has yet to yield fewer than 24 points in a single game. Templeton has given up 52 points total since the loss to Coalinga.
Templeton's defense figures to make the difference for the Eagles in this one.
The pick: Templeton 21, Atascadero 17.