Will Julian Araujo make his USMNT debut Wednesday?

The moment is nearly here.

The United States men's national team is set to play El Salvador in an exhibition soccer match Wednesday afternoon in Florida.

On the roster for the U.S. is Lompoc native Julian Araujo, who has yet to make his debut for the USMNT.

The defender was called up to the senior team's roster for the match against El Salvador earlier this month.

Araujo has spent the last week training with the team in Florida. The move was not surprising but does have some intrigue for fans of the U.S. Araujo has also been courted by the Mexican national team, with whom Araujo could join under FIFA rules. Players who are born in one country but whose parents or grandparents are from another country could choose to play for either country, a situation Galaxy and U.S. teammate Efraín Álvarez also faces.

Both Araujo and Álvarez were called up last week. Even if Araujo or Álvarez play in Wednesday's friendly match they could still file a one-time switch waiver to represent a second nation. Álvarez has played for the Mexican youth team. Araujo has always been in the U.S. program.

Araujo was called up to the USMT for a similar training camp in January of 2020 but did not make an appearance in a match. The U.S. is scheduled to play El Salvador at 4:30 p.m. PST in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Araujo is a right back who plays professionally for the L.A. Galaxy. Araujo attended Lompoc High for two years, playing soccer and football at the school, before embarking on his pro soccer career.