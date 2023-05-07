The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club presents “Spotlight on Vocalists!” featuring Riptide Big Band on June 11.
Vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting and guest vocalists Bo Prescott, Melody Mize, Kathryn Loomis and Sandy Smallwood will perform from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave in Santa Maria.
The event is free of charge, and funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
Grab your dancing shoes and join the band celebrating some of the singers that have performed and entertained with Riptide Big Band over the last 10 years.
The afternoon is open to the public, club membership not required. All state and county guidelines will be followed at city facilities.
For more information about the dance or the band, call Judy at (775) 813-5186.