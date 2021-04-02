One of the weird facets of having a spring football season is its impact on other sports.

For the first time, high school students are playing both football and baseball simultaneously. With a lot of crossover in the two sports, that's creating some interesting scenarios for local teams.

At St. Joseph High, it's probably having a bigger impact than most other schools.

For instance, St. Joseph offensive lineman Max Stineman started the football season by playing in a 44-0 win over Paso Robles on March 19. The following day, Stineman was called on to pitch for the St. Joseph baseball team in its game against Santa Maria.

Stineman was throwing to Noah Skarda, who is also a receiver on the Knights' football team in addition to his catcher role on the baseball team. Sebastian Ramirez, a linebacker, started at third base. Caden Cuccia started at quarterback for the JV football team on March 18 and started on the mound for the varsity baseball team on March 20.

About half the team plays both sports. Ramirez is the infielder and linebacker. Cuccia, a freshman, was starting at quarterback for the JV football team and pitching for the varsity team. This week, with an injury to starting quarterback Mark Crisp, Cuccia was called up to start at quarterback for the varsity team.

In all, the Knights have seven varsity baseball players listed on the varsity football roster, with most of them in starting roles on both teams. That includes Skarda, Cuccia, Stineman, Ramirez, Brock Marcois, Travis Royal and Nate Steenerson. (Royal is listed on the rosters for both sports, but hasn't appeared in a baseball game yet).

"We're making it work," St. Joseph coach Vince Eberhard said of that situation after the season-opening game against Santa Maria last month. "We work with the football team and we have that communication with the football coach. We know some guys might be banged up more than others coming off a football game. With half my starting lineup being football guys, it makes it tough for practices, but we're going to give these kids any opportunity to play."

Ramirez, a linebacker and third baseman, is one of the Knights making it work this spring. He's helped the Knights get off to a 2-1 start after falling to Santa Maria 6-2 in the season opener. Ramirez is hitting .375 (3-for-8) through three games.

"It's fun, I don't mind it," Ramirez said of playing both sports. "It's my senior year, so I want to do everything I can to have the best senior year possible. I am a little sore, the back's hurting a bit. But, it's fun. I love baseball, I love football, I love St. Joe's. I'm just happy to represent the school in any way I can."

The team is quite young, Ramirez, a senior, notes.

"We're very, very young" in fact, Ramirez said.

"We have two starting seniors, but we have exciting players," he added. "This team is building for the future, but I'm excited for now. We just need to work on a couple things. We need to wake our sticks up early and get them going. We need to keep the energy up, we can kind of go up and down. It's hard to get the energy back up if you let it go down.

"We need to focus on motivating each other and keeping each other going. Just little things like that."

In two games stats are available for, Cuccia was 3-for-6 on the season with three runs and a double. Brayden Blythe, who's focusing on baseball this spring, is also 3-for-6.

Skarda has, perhaps, been the key cog for the Knights. He's hitting .375 with two RBIs and a run. In Wednesday's 2-0 win over Morro Bay, the starting catcher drove in a run and scored once. He also threw out a runner. In the March 27 win over Mission Prep, Skarda had the walk-off single and also threw five innings while striking out eight.

"Having Noah behind the dish is great, he's a two-year captain, he's going to be one of those guys who puts the ball in play for us," Eberhard said. "He really leads this team."

Stineman, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, has been the Knights' best pitcher. He hasn't allowed a run over eight innings of work, giving just five hits in that span. He threw a complete game shutout on Wednesday.

"We're young, we're talented," Eberhard said of his group. "It feels great to be back out here, the kids are excited. We're going to be solid defensively and we're going to gel and figure it out. We want our pitchers to throw strikes."

St. Joseph is slated to host Nipomo at 11 a.m. Saturday in its next game, which is a non-league one.

When league plays starts, teams will have doubleheaders on Saturdays following league games on Wednesdays. The Knights start Mountain League play on April 14 at Arroyo Grande. They'll then host the Eagles for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17, before starting the Righetti series on Wednesday, April 21, at home.

