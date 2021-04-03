St. Joseph eases past SLO 41-6

As Lompoc, and even Templeton, have stated their cases for the area's most dominant team, it's looking like that mantle might be St. Joseph's.

The Knights have scored at least 40 points every game this spring and have been dominant in all three wins.

On Friday night, St. Joseph had no problem with San Luis Obispo, rolling past the Tigers 41-6. The Knights started their season with a 44-0 win at Paso Robles on March 19. They followed that up with a 45-14 win at Arroyo Grande last week.

They're scheduled to play Templeton Friday. The Eagles moved to 3-0 with a 49-12 win over Arroyo Grande Friday. Templeton also beat Morro Bay and Wasco this spring. The program has been moved up to the Mountain League this year and the Eagles showed their capable to compete with the area's bigger schools with their first-ever win over Arroyo Grande.

The Knights trounced San Luis Obispo even though starting quarterback Mark Crisp was out with an injury.

Freshman Caden Cuccia filled in for the injured Crisp and made an immediate impact, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Royal in the first quarter. Crisp suffered a knee injury in the first half of last week's game at Arroyo Grande.

A Darien Langley touchdown put the Knights up 7-0 before Cuccia's strike to Royal. A nine-yard Brett Burress run put the Knights up 21-0 before the first quarter ended.

Burress made it 28-0 with another touchdown run before Langley scored once more to put the Knights up 35-0. San Luis Obispo's Darian Mensah threw to Eli Smiley Rooney for the Tigers' only touchdown.