St. Joseph has chance to be top team in Ocean League this spring

St. Joseph golfer Macie Taylor had an appropriate summation of her team's recent return to competitive matches.

"It's a lot better than playing by myself," Taylor quipped before her team took on Pioneer Valley in the second dual match of the spring season last week.

So there Taylor was during a nice afternoon on the course at Blacklake, joined by teammates Kaitlyn Nunez, Mackenzie Taylor, Annie Heybl, Sophia Cordova and Lita Mahoney.

After months of lockdowns and quarantines, a return to normalcy was certainly appreciated by the entire team.

Though the normalcy is good, St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick is focused on his team improving its scores, admitting that the coronavirus pandemic will likely have an impact on the results of the early season.

"There's been quite a bit of rust," Fosdick said. "I basically have two freshmen and everyone else is back on the team. One freshman is a raw beginner and the other, Annie Heybl, is going to be No. 2 on the team. That looks good there.

"I've got three seniors who are going to start recruiting (more players) too."

Fosdick said of Heybl: "Annie is someone to watch. I had three girls break 50 on (Feb. 15), which is good for this league. I think any one of them is capable on a given day if they screw things on tight."

Fosdick said the school closures over the last year has had an impact on his ability to coach up the team. He says about half of the girls have returned to in-class instruction and the other half has maintained distance learning.