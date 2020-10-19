St. Joseph High School welcomes back freshmen for on-campus learning Monday; other grades to follow

Two months after the official start of the school year in August, freshmen at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt saw their campus for the first time Monday as the school reopened for in-person learning.

Since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in March, school administrators have been eager to reopen as soon as legally possible, with plans for an August return pushed off due to changing state guidelines. The school finally received the go-ahead Oct. 13, when all K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County were permitted to reopen after spending two weeks in the red tier.

"We've been quadrupling our efforts to try to get students back on campus, so today is the day we've finally been waiting for," Principal Erinn Dougherty told parents in an Oct. 13 announcement. "We're incredibly grateful and excited, and this is fantastic."

Starting with the freshman class on Monday, the school will phase in sophomores, juniors and, finally, the senior class over the coming days, Dougherty said.

While local public school districts have opted to delay returns to full in-person or hybrid learning, St. Joseph will have the majority of its 400 students back on campus for full-time learning, five days a week, by Friday.