The same team that finished the 2022 season atop the area football rankings tops the inaugural rankings of 2023.
Despite a 37-13 loss at highly regarded Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes in its season opener last Friday, St. Joseph comes in at the top of the first rankings among Central Coat Athletic Association (CCAA) football teams for the 2023 season. The Knights were rated seventh in the first Calpreps ratings of 2023.
Arroyo Grande comes in second in the CCAA rankings. Calpreps rated the Eagles No. 25. The Eagles opened their season by beating Visalia Golden West 44-33 at home.
Pioneer Valley is third among CCAA squads, its highest ranking in memory. The Panthers, 33rd in the Calpreps rankings, beat Bakersfield Indpendence 17-14 at home in their season debut.
Atascadero and Mission Prep round out the top five in the first CCAA rankings of the season.
San Luis Obispo came in at No. 6. Lompoc, the No. 2 ranked CCAA team at the end of last season, slid to No. 7 this week after a 23-7 loss at home to Agoura.
Templeton, Paso Robles and Morro Bay rounded out the CCAA top 10. The others in the rankings, in order, included Righetti, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez, Nipomo and Cabrillo.
Here is a look at the top 10 ranked CCAA teams.
No. 1: St. Joseph, 0-1.
Calpreps ranking: 7.
Last game: Lost to Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes 37-13.
Next game: vs. Bakersfield Christian (1-0), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Knights will try to rebound after a rough outing at Palos Verdes last week. Carter Vargas, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last year, is back. So is school record-busting receiver Collin Fasse. St. Joseph's defense will try to regroup after struggling last week.
No. 2: Arroyo Grande, 1-0.
Calpreps ranking: 25.
Last game: Beat Visalia Golden West 44-33.
Next game: vs. Clovis East (1-0), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Eagles have a lot of skills position players back, and the offense delivered the goods last week. Arroyo Grande rushed for 219 yards, and Bohdan Armstrong ran for 52 yards and two scores. Returning quarterback Drake Missamore threw for 162 yards and a touchdown. The defense figures to need to tighten up against a Clovis East squad that played in the Central Section's Division 1 last year.
No. 3: Pioneer Valley, 1-0.
Calpreps ranking: 33.
Last game: Beat Bakersfield Independence 17-14.
Next game: vs. Lompoc (0-1), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Two stellar returners, kicker Lucan Brafman and running back Allan Jimenez, delivered for the Panthers last week. Brafman kicked a 26-yard field goal and Jimenez scored two touchdowns, including the winning one.
Pioneer Valley typically has a rough time against Lompoc. This time, momentum is on the upside for the Panthers and on the downside for the Braves.
No. 4: Atascadero, 0-0.
Calpreps ranking: 34.
Next game: at Bakersfield North (0-1), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
It's a new look this season for the Greyhounds, who beat Pioneer Valley in the 2022 Division 5 championship game last year en route to winning the 6-A state championship. Among the graduated are Trey Cooks, Atascadero's top rusher in 2022, and standout Greyhounds quarterback Kane Cooks.
No. 5: Mission Prep, 0-1.
CalPreps ranking: 35.
Last game: Lost to Bakersfield Christian 13-8.
Next game: at Bishop Diego (0-1) Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Mission Prep defense was fine last week. The offense just couldn't do enough. The Royals do have Drew Harrigan, one of the best backs in the area last year, back for his senior season.
No. 6: San Luis Obispo, 1-0.
Calpreps ranking: 38.
Last game: Beat Nipomo 38-7.
Next game: vs. Caruthers (0-1), Friday night, 7 p.m.
Isaiah Hernandez tore it up the first half of last season then didn't play the second half. The senior picked up where he left off from 2022, rushing for 120 yards and two scores in the win over Nipomo.
The Tigers had a crunching ground game last year, and they rushed for 308 yards as a team last week.
No. 7: Lompoc, 1-0.
Calpreps ranking: 41.
Last game: Lost to Agoura 23-7.
Next game: at Pioneer Valley (1-0), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Last week, the short-handed Braves (two of their starting offensive linemen were out with injuries) lost their season opener for the first time since 2010. A bright spot was new starting quarterback Tony Arango, who threw the ball well - when he was protected. Arango threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Vargas for the Lompoc touchdown last week.
No. 8: Templeton, 0-0.
Calpreps ranking: 43.
Next game: at Sugar City, Idaho Sugar-Salem (1-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Eagles bid farewell to the graduated seniors who helped produce a pretty solid ground game in 2022. The Templeton defense was usually solid, and the Eagles made it to the Division 5 semifinals last year, losing to Pioneer Valley.
No. 9: Paso Robles, 0-1.
Calpreps ranking: 45.
Last game: lost to Kingsburg 59-21.
Next game: vs. Atascadero, Saturday, Sept. 1.
The bye week likely comes at an opportune time for Paso Robles after the Bearcats took a pounding from traditional power Kingsburg at home last week. All-everything Paso Robles running back Leo Kemp, who signed with San Diego State, graduated.
No. 10: Morro Bay, 1-0.
Calpreps ranking: 53.
Last game: Beat Bakersfield Foothill 38-0.
Next game: vs. Visalia Mt. Whitney (0-1), Friday night, 7 p.m.
Quarterback Nicky Johnson, one of the best dual passing-running quarterbacks in the area in 2022, graduated, but the Pirates have two-way standout senior Nami Hoag, a running back/linebacker, back.