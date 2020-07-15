St. Joseph receiver Darien Langley commits to play football at West Point

Darien Langley made a decision Wednesday.

It was not a difficult one to make.

Langley, a class of 2021 receiver for St. Joseph High School, announced he has committed to Army to play football.

Langley, a dynamic 5-foot-8, 165-pound play-maker, says he'll play on offense and special teams under head coach Jeff Monken at West Point, New York.

Having the chance to play for a program like Army and attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was too good to pass up, Langley said.

"I’ve liked the idea of going there ever since they offered me," Langley said Wednesday. "They have so much to offer at West Point. I love the idea of being very close to my teammates and that’s how they run their program."

Monken and the Black Knights employ a triple-option flexbone offense. Langley likely fits in as a slotback or a receiver in that offense.

St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor has used Langley as a primary receiver and a change-of-pace running back over the last two years.

"They want to use me as a weapon and let me use my speed In the run game," Langley said.

Langley was undeterred from the military angle of joining Army for football. Cadets typically enlist in the Army for five years after graduating from the Academy, though there are new rules to defer enlistment if a professional football opportunity is available.

"I feel good about the military aspect. It’s always good to give back to the country I live in," Langley said. "A lot of my dad's side has been in the Army so I am a little familiar."