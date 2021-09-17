It became apparent, well before the first half was over Friday night, that St. Joseph would win big in its home opener after starting its 2021 football season with three road losses.

The Knights out-scored San Jose Santa Teresa 20-7 in the first quarter, put up all 27 points in the second and wound up beating the Saints 54-7 in a non-league game at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium.

The Knights moved to 1-3. The Saints are 1-2.

After the road was unkind to the Knights, “We were all fired up about playing at home,” said St. Joseph sophomore quarterback Caden Cuccia. “We had easily our best week of practice.”

The Knights scored 48 unanswered points after Miguel Herrera gave the Saints a brief 7-6 lead with a successful PAT kick.

Cuccia threw for 208 yards and two scores in the first half, the first a 35-yard strike to a wide open Travis Royal, the second a throw to Oscar Magallon that the latter turned into a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown play.

“Our receivers ran good routes, and our line gave me great protection,” said Cuccia. “Our coaches put together a great game plan for us.”

Aaron Fierro ran for two first-half touchdowns. He scored the only second-half touchdown on a one-yard run.

Cuccia added 82 yards rushing to go along with his passing numbers.

The Saints answered Fierro’s three-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Arevalo to Noah Gardere. Productive Joshua Reyes runs on the left side of the Santa Teresa line set up the touchdown pass then Herrera put the Saints ahead with the PAT kick.

Fierro scored from 11 yards out on the next drive, and the game was utterly one-sided after that.

Reyes gained 14 yards for Santa Teresa’s last first down early in the second quarter. He fumbled the ball away to the Knights on a three-yard loss on the next play and the home team rout steadily gained steam after that.

St. Joseph scored on its first five possessions. Malakai Langley was the leading rusher with 84 yards and a touchdown.

Collin Fosse and Isaiah Maycotte ran for St. Joseph’s other first-half scores. Kaihla Lopez kicked five extra points.

Meanwhile, the Saints finished with 63 yards of total offense. They suffered through several negative yardage plays and three turnovers.

The first half, with a total of 15 accepted penalties, several incomplete passes and lots of quick turnarounds on possessions, took an hour and a half.

The second half, most of which was played with a running clock, took about half that long.

Brighter times are ahead for his team, Cuccia said. “We’re getting our transfers, our brothers, next week,” said the quarterback.

Several players who transferred from other schools are due to become eligible to play for the Knights after sitting out the time mandated by the CIF.

“I think you’ll see a different team,” said Cuccia.

After playing three straight road games, the Knights will be home for awhile. They will host San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. next Friday night. St. Joseph’s homecoming is Oct. 1.