Going into its regular season-ending game against Foster Road rival Righetti, the St. Joseph football team is where it wants to be.
“You always want to be playing your best football going into week 10 and the playoffs, and we are doing that,” said St. Joseph linebacker Anthony Moreno after the Knights scored a pretty methodical 28-0 Mountain League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Friday night. A steady drizzle fell most of the game.
“I’m confident this team will continue to improve markedly, and be ready for the playoffs,” Moreno said.
St. Joseph had some bumps in the first half, including a holding penalty that cancelled a 52-yard Malakai Langley touchdown run. The Knights steadied after that.
Moreno made plays all over the field as the Knights kept the Panthers to 70 yards in the first half. Pioneer Valley had 118 yards of offense for the game.
The visitors scored twice in each half. Carter Vargas scored the first touchdown of the game on a six-yard run after Andrew Cecchi, on the first play from scrimmage, recovered a fumbled Panthers snap for the Knights at the Pioneer Valley 22. Two plays after an ensuing Panthers punt, Travis Royal hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Darian Mensah.
Langley burst up the middle for 15 yards and a score in the third quarter. Mark Crisp scored from four yards out on a quarterback keeper in the fourth.
The Knights moved to 5-4, 3-1. The Panthers are 0-7, 0-5 after falling on their Senior Night.
St. Joseph will host Righetti next Friday evening at 7 p.m. If the Knights win, they have a shot at a share of the league championship. Paso Robles clinched at least a share of the Mountain League title with Friday's 21-6 win over Righetti. The Bearcats are 4-0 in league.
The game Friday night was it for Pioneer Valley’s regular season, which was truncated because of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 virus.
The Panthers plan to play again, in the Central Section Playoffs, in two weeks.
The Knights will be there too. They just don’t know what division they will be in. Every other Central Section team is in the position St. Joseph is in because, for the first time, the Central Section will not set its playoff divisions until the regular season ends.
“We’ve fluctuated,” said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor. “We’ve been in divisions 1, 2 and 3.”
Pioneer Valley had a big chance near the end of the first half after Jesus Martinez recovered a muffed punt by the Knights at the St. Joseph 18. But, with 10.3 seconds left in the half, the Knights stuffed a fourth down run at their 1.
In the slick conditions, the Panthers fumbled the ball away on the snap their first two possessions.
There was the also the failed drive near the end of the first half. Every other Panthers possession ended with an Adan Rubalcava punt.
Rubalcava recovered a St. Joseph fumble at the Panthers 26 on the first play after the second Pioneer Valley turnover.
The shutout was the first of the year for the Knights defense.
St. Joseph has bounced back nicely from a 26-21 loss to Paso Robles in its league opener.
The Knights lost an early lead in that one and their last ditch drive failed when a jump pass, that looked like it was going to work, was intercepted in the end zone instead.
“In reality, we didn’t lose the game on that play,” said Villasenor. “We fumbled the ball, we didn’t execute. But that game is behind us now, we’ve grown from that and I think that’s a tribute to our guys.”
“You can’t think about games like that,” said Moreno. “We’re a much better team now. We’ve come together as a family and progressed.”
The game Friday night was a quick one, ending in about two hours, which included a 23-minute halftime.
Tickets for the Righetti-St. Joseph game must be purchased online. They are now available at: https://gofan.co/app/events/373335?schoolId=CA23115
Tickets will not be available to be purchased with cash at the game on Oct. 29 at St. Joseph.
