It was quite a night for St. Joseph's boys soccer team Tuesday.

Well, it's been quite a year, actually.

St. Joseph won its seventh straight game, remaining perfect in 2022, with an 8-0 win over Nipomo in an Ocean League game at Jay Will Stadium then.

It was Senior Night for the Knights and the seniors accounted for all eight goals scored in the match. Jacob Otremba netted four goals on his own, Cole Richardson added two and Morris Slovek and Jon Lee each scored once.

The Knights improved to 7-1 in Ocean League play then improved to 8-1 in league and 9-8-1 overall with a 2-1 win over Templeton on Wednesday. Nipomo fell to 1-14-2 and 1-7 in league play.

The Knights led Nipomo 3-0 at the break but tacked on five goals in the second half in a late-game flurry.

St. Joseph started its season with five straight losses, playing teams from the tougher Mountain League. But the Knights haven't lost since a Dec. 21 defeat to Pioneer Valley, reeling off seven straight wins and two that included penalty kick shootouts. The Knights have scored 34 times in the past seven games.

Templeton entered Wednesday's game with a 9-7-2 overall record and a 6-2 mark in league play. The Knights beat the Eagles 3-2 in the first round of league play on Jan. 28.

Cole Richardson led the team in goals heading into Wednesday night's game with 12 on the year. Otremba had nine, Ezekiel Datuin, Slovek and Colin Reynolds each had three.

Richardson led the team with nine assists. He's scored in seven straight games.

St. Joseph girls keep winning

The St. Joseph girls team improved to 13-4-2 on the season and 5-2 in Mountain League play with a 4-1 win over rival Righetti on Tuesday.

They are set to host perennial Central Coast power San Luis Obispo on Friday at 6 p.m. The Knights beat the Tigers 4-2 in January. SLO is down this year with an 8-5-4 record and 5-2 mark in league.

St. Joseph junior Zorah Coulibaly netted a hat trick against Righetti on Tuesday as Bella Cosma, Grace Mensah, Isabella Ruiz and Marissa Campoverde each had assists. The Knights had 25 shots on goal.

Coulibaly has 24 goals in 19 games this season with four assists, good for 52 points on the season. Natalie Lima leads the Knights with 14 assists. She also has five goals.

Ruiz has 16 points this season (6 goals/4 assists), Campoverde has 13 points, freshman Gabriela Dominguez has 12 points and the junior Mensah has two goals and seven assists even though she's played in just seven games after her sit-out period ended due to her transferring from SLO.

The Knights have just one loss in their last nine games. They dropped a 3-1 home defeat to Atascadero on Jan. 14. Their other recent loss was a 2-0 defeat to Arroyo Grande, which the Knights later avenged with a 1-0 win on Jan. 25.

College baseball

Bulldogs fall in extras

The Allan Hancock College baseball program fell 4-3 in an 11-inning contest at Taft College on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (2-2) struck first when a sacrifice fly by Trenton Pallas plated one in the opening frame. Both teams remained scoreless through the next five innings until an RBI single by Evan Steinberger put AHC ahead by two in the sixth. The Cougars (1-2) knotted the score with an RBI in the seventh and a homer in the ninth to force extras.

The Bulldogs went up one in the 11th after a sacrifice fly from Kalub Ramirez brought one runner home, but Taft responded by plating two in the bottom of the inning to close the contest.

Steinberger led the Bulldogs with a 4-for-5 showing at the plate, which included one run and one RBI, while Joey Freitas finished with two hits. Jake Steels, Vander Hodges and Jacob Ruley also registered one hit apiece. Steels successfully stole two bases in the contest while Steinberger stole once.

Isaac Baez earned the start on the bump. He struck out six batters and allowed just one hit through five innings of action. Lucas Earle scattered four hits, allowed two earned runs, and struck out five after tossing four innings but did not factor into the final decision. Nate Wenzel was charged with the loss after a brief appearance that featured three strikeouts, three hits, and two runs (one earned).

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday with a home contest against College of the Canyons. Tickets for the event, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. at John Osborne Field, can be purchased on the Allan Hancock College Athletics website.

Boys basketball

Righetti 81, Nipomo 61

The Warriors scored a league win over Nipomo Tuesday.

Righetti was led by Terry Butler, who finished with 18 points. Three players scored 12 for the Warriors: JT Trigueros, Angel Durazo and Elias Martinez.

San Marcos 60, Santa Ynez 44

Diego Torres had nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and three assists in the loss for the Pirates.

Caleb Cassidy had nine points and eight rebounds, Hazen Gardner had eight points and six rebounds, Landon Lassahn had seven points, five rebounds and five assists and Jacob Lee added seven points and five boards.

"Congratulations to San Marcos on the win tonight," coach Walter Tyler said. "A very tough loss for us tonight. There was great defensive intensity from both teams. It was an entire team effort tonight; I love my team and the coaching staff is very proud that we are moving in the right direction."

Girls basketball

Nipomo 52, Righetti 40

The Titans improved to 20-4 overall and 6-1 league on Tuesday. It's the first time in program history that the Titans have reached 20 wins in a season.

Kacie Slover, Chloe Wells and Belle Simonson each had nine points for Nipomo.

St. Joseph 60, Paso Robles 27

Avary Cain had another solid outing with 15 points, four steals and four assists.

Andrea Stajic had 14 points and five steals as the Knights stayed unbeaten in league and improved to 17-2 on the season. Kai Oani chipped in with seven points, five assists and four steals. Maggie Perez and Mia Matautia each added seven points.