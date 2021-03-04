St. Joseph sweeps Arroyo Grande in another 5-4 win in girls tennis

Different day, pretty much the same result.

St. Joseph girls tennis team (2-0) defeated the Eagles 5-4 Tuesday at St. Joseph and won by the same score Thursday at Arroyo Grande.

As they did on Tuesday, Marlee Hernandez and Bailey Breault gave the Knights the victory with a win at No. 3 doubles.

Olivia Breault’s win at No. 4 singles represented the only difference from where the Knights got their points Thursday as opposed to where they got them Tuesday.

As they did Tuesday, Michahjuliana Lundberg and Shianne Gooley won at numbers 1 and 2 singles then teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles Thursday. The Knights made the CIF Central Section Division 2 title match in 2019, where they lost to Sanger in a 5-4 thriller that was decided by a tiebreaker.

The Knights went 16-3 last season.

Girls golf

Orcutt Academy 268, Morro Bay 275

Orcutt Academy beat Morro Bay on Monday, 258-264, and followed that up with another win on Thursday.

Orcutt's Kariss Whitford was the low medalist in both matches, shooting a 47 on Thursday at Rancho Maria after scoring a 44 on Monday in Morro Bay.

"This is the third match in a row where she was low medalist and she's playing as a sophomore," Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus said. "I'm very excited about this young lady's future."

St. Joseph 239, Santa Maria 331

The Knights eased past the Saints at the Santa Maria Country Club Thursday.

St. Joseph has had some good scores early on this season and freshman Annie Heybl led the way with a 43.