You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stakeholders unveil plan to build thriving spaceport at Vandenberg AFB, bolster local economy
0 comments

Stakeholders unveil plan to build thriving spaceport at Vandenberg AFB, bolster local economy

  • Updated
  • 0

Fifty-one years after Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, a group of Central Coast stakeholders on Wednesday unveiled what one of them described as another “landmark first step” they hope precedes a surge in space travel.

Representatives of REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition with a focus on the Central Coast, hosted a morning webinar with civic and business leaders to formally announce the signing of an agreement that aims to capitalize on the growing space industry by better positioning Vandenberg Air Force Base as a thriving spaceport of the future.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News