Unionized baristas, and supporters, gathered outside the Starbucks at McCoy Lane and Broadway in Santa Maria Monday morning chanting “no contract, no coffee!”.
The workers walked off the job from 8 a.m. to noon to support an ongoing nationwide protest aimed at improving working conditions and in response to the company's alleged removal of Pride decorations in stores across the country, according to Jaylee Moore, lead union organizer and shift supervisor at the Starbucks location.
The normally busy drive-thru lane was taped off with a sign reading "Union rights are LGBTQ+ rights." Later in the day the store posted a sign on the door saying it was closed for the remainder of the day, and would reopen Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.
Employees at the Starbucks location have been unionized for about 10 months, and according to Leonardo Decasaus, mobilization coordinator for the Central Coast Labor Council, the store is the only one in Santa Barbara County that won its election to unionize and closed Monday.
Starbucks Workers United, the union representing organized stores, wants to secure its first contract with the giant coffeehouse chain so its baristas can get the pay and benefits that they deserve, Moore said.
“We have yet to have a single negotiation to have our first contract,” said Moore. “In fact, out of over 350 stores across the nation, not a single one has reached their first contract and we just want Starbucks to bargain in good faith.”
According to Moore, the theme for the strike was "Strike with Pride" because Starbucks “really loves to say how progressive they are and how well they treat their trans and queer baristas," but the messaging doesn't "line up with reality," Moore said.
“With unionizing partners they’ve threatened to take away benefits," Moore said. "In over hundreds of stores across the nation they’ve had the baristas take down their Pride flags even though that change is non-negotiated.
“Luckily, as of today, over 100 of those in Oklahoma have been able to get their Pride flags redistributed. So we just really want Starbucks to match their marketing with how they actually act towards us.”
Starbucks said the impact on its operations has been limited. On Monday, 120 stores were participating in the strike but only 13 of those were fully closed, the company said.
Workers were protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year after backlash against companies like Target, where angry customers tipped over Pride displays and confronted workers. The union also says Starbucks officials have warned workers that unionizing could threaten their health benefits, including gender affirming care for transgender workers, according to the Associated Press.
But Starbucks insists there has been no change in corporate policy around Pride displays or employee benefits, according to the Associated Press. Starbucks extended full health care to same-sex partners in 1988 and added coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.
In a letter to employees posted Friday on Starbucks’ website, CEO Laxman Narasimhan noted that a Pride flag is currently flying over the company’s Seattle headquarters, just as it has in past years.
“We want to be crystal clear: Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment,” Narasimhan said. “As such, we strongly disapprove of any person or group, seeking to use our partners’ cultural and heritage celebrations to create harm or flagrantly advance misinformation for self-interested goals.”
The Santa Maria store on McCoy and Broadway is one of about 319 Starbucks locations that has voted to unionize since late 2021, while 76 stores voted against unionizing, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Workers are seeking guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms and safety improvements, among other things, in a sought-after contract.
In Santa Maria, baristas were joined by members of local labor organizations such as Decasaus, who encouraged the public to stand with striking workers and not cross the picket line.
“Management at this store is supportive, but Starbucks the corporation is against the union," Decasaus said. "They do not want their workers to unionize, they don't want to set up the bargaining table.
“They don't want to give these workers what they want, which is more staff, better wages and better benefits. That’s why we are out here.”