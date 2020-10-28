State of the City: Santa Maria leaders discuss COVID-19 impacts, housing

Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accomplishments over the past year during the virtual 2020 State of the City on Wednesday morning.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with updates from Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell regarding unemployment, completed and ongoing city projects, COVID-19 impacts on the city budget and solutions for navigating the pandemic.

Chamber members were charged $25 to attend the Zoom meeting and nonmembers were charged $30, with the meeting drawing around 60 attendees at its peak, according to Chamber CEO and President Glenn Morris. The event is normally held at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, with breakfast offered for attendees, but transitioned to a digital format due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Patino said this year's State of the City provided the opportunity to reflect on the impacts of COVID-19 while also looking toward the future.

“None of us have experienced a crisis of this scale. There are always good years and there are bad years, but we’re in a really tough time,” Patino said to attending business owners and community members over Zoom. “Today we will reflect on how far we have come, the challenges we’ve faced and all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

While highlighting accomplishments like the creation of socially distanced recreational activities, COVID-19 outreach to the city’s large Mixteco community and efforts by the city's code enforcement office, Patino maintained that the city lacks control over a pandemic response, a topic that has been a point of contention between county public health officials and city leaders.