Capistrano Valley Christian's softball team had just one loss on the season before Thursday.
The Eagles now have two.
Nipomo went up early and held on to beat the team from San Juan Capistrano Thursday afternoon, winning 5-3 and knocking off the No. 1 team in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 5 playoffs.
Nipomo, the No. 4 seed, will play at No. 2 Caruthers in the regional championship on Saturday. Caruthers beat Los Angeles Garfield 18-6 in its regional semifinal game on Thursday. The Blue Raiders are 22-11 and beat Fresno Washington Union 11-2 to win the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship last week.
Nipomo beat Arvin 16-3 to win the CIF Central Section Division 6 championship. The Titans then beat No. 9 Fallbrook 9-8 in a wild game on Tuesday, scoring eight runs in the final two innings in the state playoff opener.
There wasn't as much drama in Thursday's win over Capistrano Valley Christian. The Titans scored three times in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
With five combined runs in the first, it appeared Thursday's contest was going to be a high-scoring one. It was not. The teams combined to score just three more runs.
The Eagles tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the third before Nipomo went back on top for good with two runs in the fifth.
The Titans certainly earned the win, pounding out 16 hits to the Eagles' seven. Neither team committed an error.
Nipomo senior Key-annah Pu'a continued her dominance in the circle. She struck out seven in another complete game performance. She allowed seven hits and three earned runs. She walked one and needed just 89 pitches to take care of the Eagles.
Pu'a, a University of Hawaii commit, went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Pu'a has pitched every inning this postseason after missing the first half of the season with a torn ACL.
Junior infielder Anissa Garcia had the best day at the plate for Nipomo. She went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs from the No. 5 spot in the order.
First baseman CJ Arias also helped out, smacking two hits and driving in a run.
Nipomo leadoff hitter Melania Ruelas, who had the walk-off hit in the win over Fallbrook on Tuesday, went 1-for-4 with a run. Mikalya McKee had two hits and Madeline Hageman added an RBI double.
Ella Chew, the No. 9 hitter, went 3-for-3.
Pu'a got the scoring started with an RBI single to plate Ruelas in the first. Hageman then doubled home courtesy runner Haley Sparks to put Nipomo up 2-0. Arias then singled home Garcia to make it 3-0.
Natalie Gleason hit a two-run homer to make the score 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning and Savi Maier doubled in a run to tie the score at 3-3 in the third.
In the top of the fifth, Pu'a got the Titans' game-winning rally started with a single. After a strikeout, Garcia came to the plate and smacked a home run to center field for what turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Pu'a struck out two batters in the bottom of the fifth and put the Eagles down in order in the sixth and seventh to end the game.
Capistrano Valley Christian ends its season with a 28-2 record. The Eagles won the CIF Southern Section Division 7 title last week. They beat No. 8 seed Camino Nuevo Dalzell 20-2 in the first round of the SoCal Regional on Tuesday, but were no match for Pu'a and the Titans on Thursday.
Nipomo is 13-11-1 on the season. They finished 7-10-1 in the Ocean League to finish in fourth place, though Pu'a didn't play until March 17. The Titans have won eight straight games. They were 1-5-1 before Pu'a returned from her injury.