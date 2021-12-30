For decades, bad cops could skirt discipline by jumping from one California police force to another.

That’s about to change. Soon, being convicted of offenses like sexual assault and using excessive force will be enough to kick officers out of the profession in California.

California is rolling back some protections that shielded problem cops. Being convicted of offenses like sexual assault and using excessive force will soon be enough to kick officers out of the profession in California. Watch as Byrhonda Lyons of CalMatters.org explains this new law in California.

