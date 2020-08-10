Sunburst Farm sues neighbor, cannabis company over access to water well

A Lompoc religious nonprofit is accusing a Wyoming-based organic farm and cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
In the lawsuit, filed on July 16, the nonprofit Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary alleges Isabella Organic Farms is physically blocking a well with trash and other objects located on the nonprofit's property.
Additionally, Sunburst has accused the defendants of trespassing, harassment and misappropriation of water from the well's delivery system.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
