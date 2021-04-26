You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, April 11
Sunday, April 11

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

