Sunday, April 18

INCIDENT — At 3:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of Walden Court.
ARREST — At 3:02 a.m., Fidel Guzman, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Kingston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
