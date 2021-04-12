You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, April 4
0 comments

Sunday, April 4

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West Alexander Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Ismael Torres, 32, was arrested at an unlisted location on Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally carrying and possessing a loaded gun, carrying a gun on school property, illegally possessing ammunition and obliterating the serial number of a gun.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News