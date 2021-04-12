You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, April 4
Sunday, April 4

INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 5:41 a.m., Veronica Morales, 40, was arrested in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:26 p.m., David Amavisca, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Hobbs Lane and Sunview Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, misrepresentation and child cruelty with possible injury or death. He was later released with a citation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

