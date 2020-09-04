Sunday, Aug. 30

INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of South Flora Way.
ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Jaime Cid, 49, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
