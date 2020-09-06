Sunday, Aug. 30

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of South H Street.
ARREST — At 9:45 a.m., Leah Jo Worden, 55, was arrested in the 200 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and resisting an officer with additional force.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
