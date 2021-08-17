INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Cool Street and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT— At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Jones Street.
ARREST — At 6:34 p.m., Bennett Patterson, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
