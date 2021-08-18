INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South I Street and West Hickory Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.