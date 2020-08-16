Sunday, August 9

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
