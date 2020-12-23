Sunday, Dec. 13

ARREST — At 1:46 p.m., Faith Rey, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; elder abuse and contempt of court.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Julio Arroyo, 46, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and North Oakley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily force and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
