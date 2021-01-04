You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Dec. 27
0 comments

Sunday, Dec. 27

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+12
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News