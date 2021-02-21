Sunday Doonesbury
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Don Robison died suddenly while going about his morning routine in Buellton, Calif., on January 30, 2021, at the age of 81.
- Updated
A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limi…
- Updated
Anyone who has spent a great deal of time at an equestrian center knows a “that girl.” She is often at the barn before anyone else and usually…
- Updated
"It's been a long-term goal of ours," said Alyce Barrick, "we just didn't know it would happen so soon, especially during a pandemic."
Captain Jackson Pearson, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 surrounded by his family.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has revealed nine eateries and wineries participating in the city's sixth annual Restaurant Week, runnin…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the illness over the Feb. 13-14 weekend.
- Updated
Root 246, known for its farm-to-table cuisine and selection of local wines, is the latest local business to shutter in downtown Solvang, a spo…