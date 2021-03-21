Sunday Doonesbury
Two graduating seniors attending Santa Ynez High School will each be awarded a scholarship valued at $2,500, based on GPA. One senior with a GPA of 2.5 or above, and another who has a GPA of 3.5 or above, will be selected. Recipients will be announced on May 19.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Titled “Intimate Strangers,” the 5-piece exhibit is part of a larger 12-piece series that took Castle over seven years to create. The exhibit will remain on display until Labor Day, September 6.
A 35-year-old Lompoc man sustained major injuries Sunday after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision along Highway 24…
Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.
The family-owned vineyard and estate, located near the middle of the Santa Rita Hills Appellation on Highway 246, is known for producing award-winning pinot noir and chardonnay wines.
Investigators worked behind yellow crime scene tape and utilized ground-penetrating radar Monday after a search warrant was served at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of the prime suspect in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.
Friday night's slate of high school football games ended a nearly 500-day drought caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the fall 2020 schedule all the way to the spring of '21.
On Thursday, Rep. Jordan Cunningham (R-SLO) called the guidance "incredibly dumb."
Santa Barbara Latinx and Hispanic residents, as well as residents of North and Mid-County areas, continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at dis…