Sunday Doonesbury
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
"He was one of the hardest hitting, win-at-all-costs type of guys I've ever seen," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said of Smalley. "Lots of energy."
A 58-year-old Lompoc man was killed Thursday after he was ejected following a vehicle rollover on Highway 246, west of Buellton.
A COVID-19 rapid-test site temporarily located at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is open to the public but is not free of co…
- Updated
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 535 COVID-19 cases along with seven deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
- Updated
"He was one of the hardest hitting, win-at-all-costs type of guys I've ever seen," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said of Smalley. "Lots of energy."
- Updated
A cannabis cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton received a conditional use permit and development plan Wednesday with the un…
Our sweet Mom; Jeanette Christensen left us on December 30th, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with family at her side. Jeanette was born o…