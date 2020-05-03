Sunday Doonesbury
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear two appeals of a minor conditional use permit for a Santa Ynez dog day care and rescue operation when it meets Wednesday.
Merchants and concerned citizens gathered at Solvang Park on Friday afternoon, to rally for the reopening of the local economy.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 473 as of Monday, with nearly 70% of these cases now recovered.
Wild in Solvang: California black bear roaming downtown, released back into Los Padres National Forest
A large adult California Black Bear, estimated to be approximately 400 pounds, wandered into town on Saturday evening.
Marian Regional Medical Center on Monday will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing for hospital patients with the help of a Santa Maria company, contributing to a clearer picture of the virus' spread in the county.
Known in the Valley as "Big Lar," Saarloos, a cattleman, grape grower, active community member and family man has died at the age of 68.
The second leading shot blocker in Cal Poly men’s basketball history, 6-10 forward Hank Hollingsworth has met the NCAA criteria for an extension waiver and was granted a sixth year of eligibility recently to return to the Mustang program for the 2020-21 season.
With Council Member Karen Waite strongly dissenting, Solvang City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to reopen city parks and to urge county and state officials to turn over phased reopening decisions to local jurisdictions.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.